Coupa launches inclusion initiative aimed at connecting businesses with suppliers

Called the Coupa Inclusion Initiative, the programme provides new resources, tools, and technologies, including the launch of a diverse supplier portal at supplierinclusion.com that connects buyers with diverse and inclusive suppliers to drive economic impact.

The Coupa Inclusion Initiative focuses on enabling companies to find, select, and direct spend to hundreds of thousands of diverse and inclusive suppliers via the Coupa platform.

The Coupa Inclusion Initiative helps any company incorporate diversity into its current processes by surfacing inclusive suppliers by region, industry, and diversity classification; providing knowledge from global supplier diversity certification and advocacy organisations to create the right inclusive supply chain; and sharing resources and tools to understand the value of inclusive supply chains and how to champion these programs internally.

Coupa has partnered with diversity and inclusion organisations, including the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Minority Supplier Development United Kingdom (MSDUK), Global Supplier Diversity Alliance (GSDA), and National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).



