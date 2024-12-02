Coupa for Apple Watch delivers cloud spend management for B2B commerce

Coupa for Apple Watch enables employees and executives to submit and manage approvals across requisitions, e-invoices and expense reports.

By consumerizing the B2B financial management process, Coupa provides visibility into corporate spending, even among today’s mobile, social workforce. Coupa’s cloud-based solution means all company spending can be managed across purchase order management, invoice management and expense management functions, whether accessed from desktop, mobile or wearable interface.

Coupa for Apple Watch features include requisition review, approve, reject; invoice review, approve, reject; expense report review, approve, reject. Future functionalities of Coupa for Apple Watch will include additional Coupa Expense Management GPS based trackers, expense line creation, expense location based alerts and Coupa Analytics.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based financial applications. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

In March 2015, Coupa Software unveiled its availability through the Digital Marketplace via G-Cloud 6.