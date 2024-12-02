Coupa debuts on G-Cloud 6 as part of UKs e-procurement drive

The G-Cloud 6 Framework Agreement enables Coupa to supply its cloud-based spend management suite of products across the whole of the UK public sector, including central government, local government, health, education, devolved administrations, emergency services, defence and not-for-profit organisations.

Coupa spend management solutions now available on G-Cloud 6 include Coupa procure-to-order for UK public sector, Coupa procure-to-pay for UK public sector, Coupa sourcing for UK public sector, and Coupa expense management for UK public sector.

The UK’s digital transformation agenda includes a big push towards e-procurement. By October 2018, electronic submission of offers will become mandatory for all public sector contracting authorities across the EU.

The UK government also recognises the important role of SMEs in delivering UK economic growth and prosperity. In March 2011, the government set a new target to award 25% of spend with third-party suppliers to SMEs by March 2015.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based financial applications. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

In recent news, Coupa Software has acquired US-based ZenPurchase, a collaborative enterprise procurement software company.