Coupa acquires ZenPurchase

Coupa will build ZenPurchase’s solutions into its organic cloud-based platform, applying them across all facets of procurement, expense management and invoicing. The resulting technology will enhance real-time collaboration across multiple products in Coupa’s web-based platform.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based financial applications. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

In recent news, Coupa has partnered with TrustWeaver, a Sweden-based provider of global VAT compliance services, to provide VAT compliance services to customers using Coupa’s electronic invoicing solution.