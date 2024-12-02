Coupa acquires Simeno to boost open marketplace buying

Simeno creates localised content from third-party supplier sites to power cross-catalog searches, including content from many of the leading B2B marketplaces. Coupa plans to grow its Open Buy Program with the addition of the marketplaces to deliver a cross-catalog search capability that is competitively distinguished. The acquisition also increases Coupa’s local presence in key German and Swiss markets.

Based in Basel, Switzerland with offices in Germany and the United States, Simeno is used by some of the organisations running SAP SRM, SAP PM, SAP MM, Oracle iProcure, and more. The solution provides a powerful shopping “front-end” capability for these systems to augment catalog search and management.

Simeno’s search experience enables employees to simultaneously search company managed catalogs and supplier managed catalogs. Simeno, whose catalog capabilities are available in 20-plus languages, focuses on supplier catalog management as well as fast uploading and searching.

Born in the cloud, Coupa delivers a spend management platform that accelerates business by unifying processes across all the ways employees spend money. These processes cover travel and expense management, procurement, invoicing, and related source-to-settle areas. Using the Coupa Open Business Network, the platform has connected more than 3 million suppliers and delivers a powerful solution for businesses committed to controlling their spend.