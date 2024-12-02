Countingup fintech secures GDP 4 mln from ING

Small businesses can open a Countingup business current account on their smartphone to access both banking and accounting features. Furthermore, Countingup has recently launched its Accountant Hub, a web-based accounting system that helps accountants manage and collaborate with their SME clients.

Countingup’s solution becomes even more relevant in the digital world with HMRC’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative. In the future, MTD will require that businesses keep digital records and submit quarterly tax filings. The funds will be used to accelerate the banking and accounting roadmap to digitally run a small business, according to the official press release.