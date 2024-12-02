Cosucra automates vendor invoices with Eskers cloud-based AP solution

Esker’s accounts payable (AP) solution will integrate with Cosucra’s SAP system and enable the company to reduce invoice data entry time, automate the approval process and progressively eliminate paper via electronic archiving.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

In January 2015, Esker acquired TermSync, a cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) platform.