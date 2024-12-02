Costa Rica resumes e-billing project from scratch

The new proposal includes the creation of a system that enables the gathering, processing and control of billing information.

The pilot project implemented by the Directorate General of Taxation in 2013 now ceases to be effective, along with the software and systems that were rolled out for the start-up last year. The main feature of the new system is that it is set to ensure the processing of the information, with enhanced data capture.

Although there is no launch and start-up date yet, this project is expected to be ready by the end of 2014.