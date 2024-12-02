Cortex releases Data Lookup functionality

This new feature is available as part of the recent July release. Buyer organizations have extensive lists of cost codes that must be referenced on supplier invoices. Traditionally this information is supplied by the buyer in the form of a spreadsheet available on their website. This method often results in stale-dated information which may cause calculation timing issues impacting the billing cycle. Cortex now provides current data to suppliers right where and when they need it.

In the Workbench, a Data Lookup search icon will be presented next to any applicable cost object field in the Workbench form (for enabled Buyers). Suppliers can then look up and select codes for each specific cost object field on the invoice as they create the line item, mitigating rejection and processing time due to coding errors. As with all Cortex functionality, updates are available across the entire network the moment they are added to the buyer account.

Cortex Business Solutions is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations.