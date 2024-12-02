Cortex extends deal with Pandell for automated invoice management solution

Cortexs introduction of e-Invoice Enterprise Plus, built on the Cortex Workbench platform, provides a greater level of automation to procurement organizations by ensuring all incoming vendor invoices are electronically processed.

In October 2011, Cortex and Pandell have developed and launched a bundled electronic invoice management solution. In this initial partnership, Cortex has committed to on-boarding 80% of a clients vendors to its Cortex Trading Partner Network (CTPN) where invoices could be captured electronically. Under the new agreement, Cortexs e-Invoice Enterprise Plus services is set to enable clients to digitally capture 100% of their vendor invoices.

The solution is set to streamline internal processes for clients, create a paperless payables environment and allow purchasing hubs to be free of previously manual work such as scanning, indexing and quality assurance. The Cortex solution, along with Pandells electronic invoice management software, APNexus, supports data-sharing and two-way communication.