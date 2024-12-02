Cortex enhances e-procurement compatibility with Britec Software

Sage provides small and medium sized organizations as well as mid-market companies with a range of business management software and services. Services include accounting, human resources, payroll, payments, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management.

By providing a joint solution via Britecs expertise with Sage and Cortexs e-billing services, Cortex can provide suppliers using Sage, a solution which facilitates electronic billing to buying organizations.

Cortex Business Solutions is an enterprise e-procurement solutions company that streamlines procurement and supply chain processes for its customers. Accessing the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents, such as purchase orders, receipts and invoices.

Britec Computer Systems is a provider for end-to-end business solutions for the small to middle sized business. They are Sage 300 ERP (formerly Sage ACCPAC), Sage BusinessVision, Sage HRMS, Sage CRM Certified and Microsoft Certified Network Consultants.