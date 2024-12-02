Cortex Business Solutions partners CENDEC

CENDEC is set to align with Cortex’s service of electronically connecting trading partners using delivery of authority for expenditure (AFE) management through to asset management via CENDEC’s CORE Enterprise Application.

As a result of this partnership, CENDEC and Cortex is set to provide visibility into process requisitions, AFEs, purchase orders, invoices and inventory management to finance, supply chain and operational users of both systems. Also, CENDEC and Cortex are set to optimize procurement and payment processes.

The Cortex Network enables the exchange of business critical documents, such as purchase orders, receipts and invoices.

In January 2014, Cortex Business Solutions expanded its partnership with software provider Pandell, to launch e-Invoice Enterprise Plus, an electronic accounts payable solution that digitally captures 100% of vendor invoices.