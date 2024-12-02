Cortex Business Solutions and Beanworks strike strategic deal

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies aim to extend their procurement-to-pay offering of providing automation to customers.

The Cortex Trading Partner Network, together with the Beanworks Accounts Payable solution, provides new and existing customers a fully integrated solution which allows them to automate their paper invoice processes.

Cortex Business Solutions is an enterprise e-procurement solutions company that streamlines procurement and supply chain processes for its customers. Accessing the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents, such as purchase orders, receipts and invoices.

Founded in 2012, Beanworks is a Canadian cloud-based AP automation solution provider. Beanworks module, Beanworks AP, is an accounts payable automation software that streamlines manual paper based vendor invoice process.