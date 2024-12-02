Corporate Spending Innovations, Conferma Pay bring virtual cards to corporate travel clients

Virtual card payments are an increasingly popular way for businesses to pay for goods and services. Replacing legacy methods with a unique 16-digit virtual card number for each purchase helps businesses to gain greater visibility and control over spend, according to the official press release.

Conferma is a fintech company specialising in end-to-end virtual payment solutions for banks, Travel Management Companies (TMCs) and B2B payment platforms. The agreement means CSI’s corporate customers can now pay for travel using its virtual payment offering in many places due to Conferma Pay’s network of 700 TMCs.

This virtual payment service for travel spend completes CSI’s existing virtual payment offering for account payable.