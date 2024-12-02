Corpay partners PracBiz to help with foreign exchange exposure

The partnership will help PracBiz to use Corpay’s solutions to mitigate foreign exchange exposure. The company will be able to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

This follows Corpay’s recent partnership with ASA Automotive Systems, which provides on-premise and cloud-based shop management systems and services for more than 3,000 independent tire dealers, retreaders, and automotive service and repair shops across North America.

Corpay says it helps companies of all sizes better track, manage, and pay their expenses. It provides customers with a suite of online payment solutions, including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs.

PracBiz is a B2B fintech company that uses its B2B digital transaction management platform PBX to offer its more than 4,000 active subscribers trade financing, business analytics, AI tools, and digital payment solutions to improve their productivity and cashflow.







