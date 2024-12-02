Cornerstone teams up with Conferma to extends AutoPay

Cornerstones AutoPay enables the operationalization of virtual payment while Conferma has built a network of banking partners globally.

This partnership creates a seamless automated GDS agnostic solution that is completely integrated into the agency workflow. Cornerstones integration into the front-end agent desktop across all major GDSs complements Confermas aggregated back-end payment services to create an unparalleled end-to-end automated payment solution. This complete solution allows for the generation of both prefunded and credit based virtual cards within the agent workspace without any changes to their normal booking workflow.

The partnership will also connect Cornerstones clients to Confermas vast payment ecosystem which supports virtual cards issued in 40 currencies across 193 countries. With a choice of over 25 card issuing companies and key local names, this partnership gives travel management companies the flexibility to work with their corporations to deliver tailor made virtual payment solutions.