Cornèr Bank completes card portfolios migration to Vestigo's platform





Vestigo is a European software provider in the card and account-to-account payments space, and its card management system (CMS) is the key component of the overall solution at Cornèr.

The new solution will improve innovation and quality of service to Cornèr Bank’s partners and cardholders, as well as improve internal efficiency. Vestigo’s integrated solution is customer-centric and can manage all types of cards, as well as account-to-account payments, and allows for easy integration leveraging 200+ APIs.