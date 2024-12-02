CORESense certified for Avalaras sales tax automation solution

Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, CORESense customers have access to AvaTax, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Bigcommerce, an ecommerce platform for brands, has integrated Avalara’s sales tax calculation software into the Bigcommerce control panel.