

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sought an effective solution to allow customers to conduct transactions at retail locations within the communities it serves, both locally and nationwide. By partnering with Atleos, CoreFirst Bank & Trust is set to offer surcharge-free access to over 40,000 ATMs at trusted retail sites across the country where customers already shop and live. Additionally, they will accept cash deposits at more than 3,000 locations within the network, including various sites in Kansas.





Augmented access to cash and bank

CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s representatives underlined that the partnership with Atleos demonstrates their bank’s commitment to providing customers with increased access to cash, allowing them to perform banking operations on their terms and schedule. Additionally, they expect the collaboration to bring business advantages such as lower costs and simplified operations.

Moreover, officials from Atleos have stated that they recognise the benefits of this approach, including improved efficiencies, expanded return on investment, as well as increased financial access for customers. Also, the company intends to support CoreFirst Bank & Trust in establishing physical touchpoints for their customers, all within the safe and familiar environment of their existing retail locations.







Tailored financial services into retail spaces

The partnership between CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Atleos plans to improve how customers interact with financial services, making banking more accessible and convenient than before. By integrating financial services into retail spaces, the two organisations aim to create a simplified experience where customers can manage their finances while shopping for everyday needs.

In addition, the initiative intends to assist communities by bridging the gap between traditional banking and modern consumer habits. Customers are set to benefit from personalised services, tailored financial solutions, and the convenience of having banking options available where they shop. By implementing this model, CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Atleos focus on scaling customer satisfaction, while also supporting local economies by driving foot traffic to retail locations.

Furthermore, both companies aim to guarantee that the transition is beneficial for all stakeholders involved, introducing training programs for staff, customer education initiatives, and security measures to ensure an optimised and efficient service.