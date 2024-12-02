Core banking platform Pismo raises USD 108 mln Series B

The funding took place with participation from B3, Falabella Ventures, and PruVen and existing investors and Headline and Redpoint ventures. The funding will fuel the company’s global expansion and accelerate the development of technologies for banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure, according to company officials.

Pismo has developed a cloud-native core processing platform that allows banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to launch products for cards and payments, digital banking, digital wallets, and marketplaces. In addition, it allows financial institutions to take charge of their core data and use it intelligently.

Founded in 2016 by four experienced tech entrepreneurs in Brazil, Pismo works with Banco Itaú, BTG, Cora, N26, and Falabella. The platform handles more than 4 billion API calls monthly and it hosts more than 25 million accounts which together transact more than USD 3 billion a month.