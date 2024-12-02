Corcentric teams up with Trailways Transportation System

Under the terms of the partnership, Corcentric is set to create a private group purchasing program, using Corcentric’s CorConnect technology, which allows Trailways members to purchase products and services from more than fifty National Accounts programs via the AmeriQuest Business Services procurement program.

Corcentric will handle all transactions via CorConnect, a centralized billing portal that includes e-invoicing, reporting and line item analytics. This is set to give members visibility across multiple locations to verify contract pricing. As transactions flow through the Corcentric portal, Trailways members will only need to write one check for all purchases made within a set time.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.