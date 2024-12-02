Corcentric signs COR360 AP automation deal with University Physicians

The company has selected Corcentric to process the more than 18,000 invoices it receives monthly, for both PO and non-PO based transactions. The company will use Corcentric’s Invoice Virtualization Center to convert supplier invoices to e-invoices so all invoices can be processed electronically, regardless of format. They will also use COR360’s workflow solution to streamline invoice processing, reduce costs, and provide visibility into their AP processes.

University Physicians provides business operations and administrative support to the University of Colorado School of Medicine’s 2,200 providers.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.

In recent news, Corcentric has inked a partnership with Trailways Transportation System.