Corcentric inks AP automation deal with The United Methodist Retirement Homes

The United Methodist Retirement Home operates three continuing care retirement communities and one housing community located in the US.

The United Methodist Retirement Homes (UMRH) has selected Corcentric to process their 30,000 PO and non PO-based invoices annually. Corcentric’s Invoice Virtualization Center is able to scan and convert supplier invoices to e-invoices so all invoices can be processed electronically, regardless of format. By using COR360’s PO matching and automated approval workflow, UMRH will streamline their invoice processing, cut costs, and gain visibility into their AP processes.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.

In recent news, Corcentric has entered a partnership with Nvoicepay, a provider of e-payment solutions for the enterprise.