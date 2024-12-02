Corcentric implements AP solution for professional sports organization

The integration of COR360 into the organization’s accounts payable processes is set to enable the company bridge the automation gap related to their invoice workflow. As part of the solution, the association is set to be using the COR360 platform to enhance the invoice approval workflow.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.

In recent news, Corcentric has entered an agreement to implement its COR360 AP automation solution for Suburban Propane, a nationwide marketer and distributor of energy-related products, including propane, fuel oil and refined fuels.