Corcentric implements AP automation solution with Suburban Propane

The integration of COR360 into Moran’s accounts payable processes is set to enable the company bridge the automation gap related to their non-PO based invoice workflow. As part of the solution, Moran is set to be using the COR360 platform to enhance the invoice approval workflow.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.

In recent news, Corcentric has entered an agreement to implement its accounts payable (AP) automation solution for Moran Towing Corporation, a provider of marine towing and transportation services.