Corcentric implements AP automation solution with Moran Towing

The integration of COR360 into Moran’s accounts payable processes is set to enable the company bridge the automation gap related to their invoice workflow. As part of the solution, Moran will be using the COR360 platform to streamline the invoice approval workflow.

Founded in 1998, Corcentric is a provider of financial process automation, specializing in accounts payable automation, PO requisitioning and imaging and workflow solutions. By creating a paperless conduit between procurement, accounts payable, accounts receivable and suppliers, Corcentric allows companies to manage their invoices electronically.