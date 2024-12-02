Converse Bank launches mobile banking service

Customers are enabled intrabank, interbank and international transfers, utility payments, batch utility payments, and payments for Traffic Police fines, exchange currency, repay loans, replenish deposits and other services.

Besides Converse Mobile, the Armenian bank offers its customers “Internet Banking” system and “Payment Portal” service. Moreover, it plans to supplement the set of the remote service tools with new offers in the near future.

Converse Mobile service will be provided to private individual customers free of charge.