Contour, Mphasis to digitalise trade finance

Mphasis is an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services. With the backing of strategic investors such as HSBC, BNPP, Bangkok Bank, and Standard Chartered, Contour aims to boost global trade.

Through this partnership, Mphasis will leverage its Front2BackTM Transformation approach and its portfolio of IT and operations functionalities to support the implementation and usage of the Contour network across the global community of banks, corporates, and ecosystem partners.