Contis selects Currencycloud to bring international payments to 1 mln account holders

This partnership allows end-customers to convert Sterling (GPB) to more than 30 currencies and send funds to over 50 countries across 5 continents. Contis is a Principal member of Visa, providing B2B issuing and processing through its wholly owned, cloud-based technology. By plugging-in Currencycloud’s multi-currency account infrastructure, it can now provide foreign exchange and international money transfer to all clients and account holders.

Using their app, customers can request a real-time quote – including the exchange rate on offer and transaction fee – before deciding to make a payment.