Contis launches 'Carer Banking'





The B2B business which offers everything from card issuing to current accounts, is launching ’Carer Banking’ aimed at those who will likely have to remain in isolation even after the lockdown has been lifted.

Contis customers – which include ethical current account provider Engage and international student account provider UniZest – will be able to offer ‘Carer Banking’, letting nominated carers buy items for the vulnerable people they are looking after.

Contis’ ‘Carer Banking’ removes the need for an exchange in sensitive personal information, according to AltFi. Firstly, there is no physical contact between the carer and vulnerable person, the card is delivered straight to the carer’s address after they have completed an online identity check with the carer then able start making purchases immediately without the need for waiting for a physical card.

There are also security measures in place, such as merchant controls, instant card freeze, spend limits and transaction monitoring.