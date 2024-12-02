Contis joins forces with Mastercard as principal issuing member in Europe

Through this partnership, Contis delivers an end-to-end Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform including direct access to both of the global payments networks, accepted by millions of merchants worldwide.

Throughout 2020, Contis delivered against key milestones in its planned expansion, including securing full Brexit readiness by moving its entire EEA client-base to its European entity and migrating a million customers to new cloud-native data centres in London and Amsterdam. Contis has also added key functionality to the platform including open banking, international currency conversion, cardless cash delivery and request to pay capabilities which, when linked to its UK and SEPA payment accounts, delivers end-to-end BaaS solution. With Mastercard’s spresence across the EEA and collaborative approach to fintech, Contis will further embed itself into Europe’s financial infrastructure.

This new partnership will enable Contis to bring choice to the market and supplement the range of products and services offered in key commercial verticals including banking, fintech, insurance and corporate remittance.

Mastercard is the partner of choice for new and existing fintechs across Europe, enabling them to scale at speed. Mastercard’s fintech platform – Mastercard Accelerate – gives start-ups and emerging brands support and assistance for every stage of their growth and transformation, from market entry to global expansion. Mastercard Accelerate is comprised of four main programmes: Fintech Express, Start Path, Engage and Developers.

Platform integration work is starting immediately, with expected go-live on the Mastercard network by Q2 2021.



