Continental Bank selects TCS for its cloud banking solution





The FDIC-insured commercial lender will deploy the TCS BaNCS Cloud solution to create new products and expand its footprint in larger banking and fintech ecosystem.

The TCS BaNCS Cloud is a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go, one-stop software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution which ensures digital access, scalability, resilience, and compliance. According to Verdict, the platform will equip the bank with a core processing solution that will power a range of commercial and small business banking products.

Continental Bank specialises in commercial equipment financing for SMBs, real estate financing and a suite of deposit products.