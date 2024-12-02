Content-led, independent alternative finance aggregator goes live

The aggregator, entitled The Funding Centre, is an independently run service that helps SMEs navigate their way around the world of alternative finance – a sector built up around peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding and online invoice financing.

The new website will not only include a simple funding comparison tool enabling users to compare a wide variety of alternative finance providers, but there will also be content layered on top. From guides to opinion pieces to general SME funding news, The Funding Centre aims to be a hub for prospective fundraisers.

The Funding Centre is not controlled by any platform in the industry and highlights all available funding providers that have completed a detailed fact find.