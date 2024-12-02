Contactless card payment limit in Switzerland to be raised to CHF 80

Operators Mastercard, Visa, Postfinance and American Express all agreed to raise the limit.

The limit for contactless payments previously stood at CHF 40, with transactions above this amount requiring a PIN number.

In addition to credit card payments, the new limit will also apply to debit cards and prepaid cards. The changes are being rolled out from Wednesday, April 8th, and are expected to be finalised by mid-April.

While providers have said that the move is temporary, there is as yet no end date specified.

Card payment has exploded in popularity in Switzerland since the outbreak of the coronavirus, with some stores making it the only option.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressly said card payments - particularly contactless card payments - should be encouraged as a means of halting the spread of the virus.