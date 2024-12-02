Consumer confidence in financial services providers is high, Toluna shows

The Toluna Financial Services Sentiment Indicator is a quarterly study exploring key financial services issues in the UK and the consumers they serve. The latest research surveyed 1,102 respondents.

Key findings include:

55% of people surveyed had confidence in banks/building societies, an increase of 9% compared to 46% in December 2019;

Insurers, credit card providers, the FCA, and the Bank of England have all seen confidence levels increase by 4-6 percentage points throughout 2020;

Confidence in online-only banks is strongest amongst 18-34-year olds (42%) and weakest amongst those aged 55+ at 29%;

The biggest rise in confidence in online-only banks occurred amongst 35-54-year-olds, increasing from 31% in August 2020 to 39% in November 2020.

Furthermore, people in the UK believe banks, building societies, and credit card companies have worked hard to protect their most vulnerable customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

42% of respondents agreed that vulnerable customers are adequately protected by financial services providers, compared with 33% before the pandemic in February 2020. This feeling is higher amongst those who are classed as being in financial difficulty, defined as having failed to pay a bill or loan/credit card repayments in 3 of the last 6 months (60%), and those that have been furloughed (58%) from their employment.

In a year when payment holidays were put in place to support customers, 27% of those surveyed said that they feel credit card interest and mortgage interest are fair, both rising 6 percentage points since pre-pandemic in February 2020.

With significant online activity remaining the norm, people are continuing to show greater willingness to engage with online financial services and products.

48% of those surveyed said they’d like to do more online when it comes to managing their financial services and products, compared to 42% in February 2020;

55% of respondents agreed that they are familiar with online-only financial services companies, up from 46% pre-pandemic in February 2020. The largest uplift was seen amongst 18-34-year old’s, rising by 10% from 57% in February 2020 to 67% in November 2020;

Nearly two thirds (63%) of people are happy to manage all their financial products and services online, an 8%-point increase from February 2020;

Unsurprisingly, 18-34-year olds are the most receptive to managing all of their products and services online, and 55+-year-olds are the least receptive;

The increase is being driven by 35-54-year olds and 55+-year-olds, with 10% and 7% increases from February 2020 to 2020 November, respectively.

Digital banking has accelerated since the pandemic began, with contactless digital payments a favoured choice among UK consumers.