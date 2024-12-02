Consortium of investors fund Trustly to support further expansion

BlackRock Private Equity Partners , through its private equity funds and accounts under management, together with a consortium of institutional investors, including among others, Aberdeen Standard Investments, funds managed by Neuberger Berman, Investment Corporation of Dubai and RSIC, are becoming minority shareholders in Trustly.

Nordic Capital remains the majority shareholder in Trustly. The transaction diversifies Trustly’s shareholder base and brings in additional long-term capital commitment to further support Trustly as it continues to invest in its products and infrastructure and expand globally.

Nordic Capital announced the acquisition of Trustly in March 2018 with the aim of supporting the expansion of the business internationally. Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as financial advisor in connection with this transaction.

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global provider of online banking payments. With support for more than 6,000 banks, over 600 million consumers across Europe and North America can pay with Trustly. According to the official press release, the company serves many merchants within ecommerce, financial services, gaming, media, telecom, and travel.