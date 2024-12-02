Consorsbank offers customers figo-based multi-banking

They now can also add accounts and deposits they have with other banks after logging into their online banking, giving Consorsbank customers the opportunity to manage all their finances in one place and to keep an eye on their overall financial situation when they want. The technical foundation for this is figo. With its business model, the German-based fintech company has opened the banks’ existing data and represents the new open banking world.

The cooperation between Consorsbank and figo is the result of the ‘BNP Paribas International Hackathon 2016’, where figo took part as an API partner, as well as the Bankathon in Hamburg, where the Consorsbank was a sponsor.