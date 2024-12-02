The Unlimited current account should supplement the current range of accounts from Consorsbank. The offer includes a Visa Card Gold (Charge Card) and a Girocard (VPay). With the Visa Card Gold, users can pay anywhere in the world free of charge and withdraw cash from all ATMs with the Visa logo.

Additionally, Unlimited users receive an insurance package, which comprises a travel insurance package, a shopping package with internet protection and goods delivery protection, as well as mobile phone protection. The monthly fee for the checking account is EUR 9 and the overdraft interest amounts to 6.5%. However, the account is free of charge if the account holder is under the age of 28, or if the monthly cash receipt is above EUR 700. If this sum is not reached, it costs EUR 4 a month.

The account includes a Visa debit card and for a fee of EUR 1 a month a Girocard (VPay) can be booked as well. Consorsbank customers can now also deposit their Visa Card and Visa Card Gold for contactless payment with many mobile devices. Garmin Pay, Swatch Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Fidesmo Pay can then be used to pay in stationary retail. Consorsbank customers have already been able to use devices that work with Apple Pay or Google Pay.