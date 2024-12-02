Conotoxia releases super app

It allows users to track exchange rates and cryptocurrencies, exchange currencies, send money transfers, use multi-currency cards, and accept BLIK payments on a smartphone - all in one place. As promised, Conotoxia users can now use one app that includes the functions of several existing fintech apps: up-to-date exchange rates and cryptocurrencies, currency exchange, money transfers and multi-currency cards. The super app also enables the JustGrab service, which accepts BLIK payments on a smartphone.

Conotoxia is the replacement of the Currency Exchange app, which a super app will automatically replace in future updates. Initially, it is available for Android devices. Soon, it will also appear in the App Store for iOS users. Customers eager to try it out have had the opportunity to be the first to use the app in beta version and give their feedback. Services available in the Conotoxia app are provided by companies belonging to Conotoxia Holding.