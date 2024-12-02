Conotoxia multi-currency cards now available for EU residents

At the first stage of the product, the cards were only available for residents of Poland. Apart from the countries it now serves, Conotoxia has already started further development, aiming at making multi-currency cards available to other EU countries, but also, among others, the United Kingdom.

Conotoxia users can order physical multi-currency cards with a delivery option through courier and postal services. Conotoxia provides multi-currency cards in virtual and physical form. An application for card issuance is submitted online. Their holders get access to free accounts in EUR and 19 other currencies and can pay in over 160 currencies.

Moreover, the fintech offers a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS to manage the cards. The multi-currency card users can also make contactless payments using a smartphone, watch, and tracker.