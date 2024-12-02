ConnXus, BuyerQuest to unify supplier management solutions

The aim of the alliance is to streamline online purchasing, ecommerce, accounts payable with supplier management. This would centralize the purchasing process for both corporate buyers and SMEs, who often face difficulties when managing sourcing, RFQ bids and accounting procedures.

The companies will use an API to integrate Buyer Quest MarketPlace, eProcurement and Procure-to-Pay solutions with ConnXus’ supplier diversity and supplier management software. The new platform will benefit from the combination of Cognitive Buying from BuyerQuest with supplier management from ConnXus. The Cognitive Buying technology helps customers manage billions of dollars every year in purchase of good and services. Furthermore, it will become accessible to ConnXu’s clients who will be able to scale their supplier management programs with streamlined procure-to-pay and accounts payable integration into their existing or new product subscriptions.

As ConnXus provides services for international clients in eight different countries, BuyerQuest can benefit from this network to grow its own global customer base.