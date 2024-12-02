ConnectPay, Salt Edge to improve Open Banking payments experience

Living in the continuously shifting world of fintech, modern customers are always seeking instant, secure, simple, and most importantly, fully-fledged solutions. The disruptive future of digital banking and the whole fintech industry bolster the transformation of niche EMIs into an all-in-one fintech engine with a broad range of services. ConnectPay offers a one-stop shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof for internet-based companies while collaboration with Salt Edge complements the company’s strategic goal to implement Open Banking payments.

ConnectPay wants to improve user experience and has been looking for a partner that could help with integrating multiple APIs of banks across Germany and the Netherlands as the technical documentation differs depending on each bank and more resources are needed for analysis and development if all done in-house. Salt Edge Payment Initiation solution will allow ConnectPay to integrate with a list of all required financial institutions and offer merchant services based on Open Banking in Germany and the Netherlands, aiming to constantly widen the list of supported countries.

Click here to find out more about ConnectPay.

Click here to find out more about Salt Edge.