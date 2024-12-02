Connective Payments joins the European Payments Consulting Association

Press release EPCA

EPCA is the pan-European network of Payments consultancy companies. The members of EPCA have in-depth knowledge of all relevant topics, such as PSD2, GDPR, Open Banking, mobile payments, blockchain, cards, M&A and digital identity.

EPCA focuses on strategic advice and market research and analysis. By becoming a member of the EPCA network, Connective Payments underlines its ambition to expand its activities in several European countries, while making use of in-depth local knowledge of the various markets. The most important goal here is to create even more value for our clients as an active member of EPCA.