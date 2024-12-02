Connect Ventures announces USD 80 mln fund for 'product-led' seed-stage founders

Backing the new fund is a combination of existing and new LPs including Top Tier Capital Partners, Isomer Capital, the UK taxpayer’s British Patient Capital, De Agostini, Big Society Capital, Draper Esprit, and Korelya Capital.

Launched in 2012, Connect Ventures is pan-European and invests in B2B and consumer software categories including SaaS, fintech, digital health, and ‘future of work’. The firm has backed over 50 startups to date, focusing on product-led companies such as Citymapper, Typeform, Curve, and TrueLayer.