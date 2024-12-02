Concentra Bank selects Intellect for digital banking

Concentra’s vision is to become a leading mid-market digital bank in Canada, providing specialised banking products and services to consumers, businesses, fintechs, and credit unions.

Since 2018 Concentra Bank has been expanding to encompass specialised retail and commercial banking. The bank’s new platform will work within its value proposition of being a helpful digital banking experience for its customers, while offering broader products and services for Canada’s credit unions.

The range of digital capabilities Intellect offers is designed and packaged into an API-first, composable, cloud-native digital banking platform that will be deployed on Microsoft Azure.