Comviva chooses Accura Scan for KYC and ID verification

Comviva has a portfolio of banks and payment service providers that use its mobiquity product suite, which powers 70 digital banking, payments, and wallet services in more than 50 countries. This partnership will allow Comviva to use Accura Scan’s digital KYC and identity verification service to offer digital onboarding and user verification solution to banks and payment service providers.

Accura Scan makes the user onboarding process on a digital banking, payment, or wallet service secure by scanning the user documents and doing real-time user verification remotely, preventing frauds. Accura Scan’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology scans identity documents such as National ID, driving license, and passport, and converts the scanned documents into files easily read by the machines. The information obtained by scanning the identity documents can be used to autofill the KYC form.

With the aid of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, Accura Scan helps in digital KYC verification. Accura Scan uses a video selfie and matches the user selfie with the photo shown in the identity document to do real-time user verification and authentication. Accura Scan also does a Liveness Check to ascertain the person was present while doing the digital KYC.