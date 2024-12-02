Computop, RBI strengthen their partnership for omnichannel payments in Eastern Europe

Via this partnership, merchants connected to the Computop Paygate payment platform will be enabled to gain access to local acquiring connections in thirteen CEE countries and in Austria.

Window manufacturer VELUX is among the first customers to take advantage of the new arrangement, and with this, Computop and RBI are enabling merchants and service providers to expand their businesses into Eastern European countries. They are being supported with a payment platform and central credit card acceptance through RBI's regional network. This applies to both traditional retailers and ecommerce merchants and to any company that sells goods using an omnichannel strategy.

In addition, with the support and billing of credit cards being handled by RBI's headquarters in Vienna, merchants can now take advantage of opportunities to sell to customers in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.