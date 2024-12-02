Compliance workload set to increase for treasurers in Southern Africa - survey

According to a recent survey, almost four out of five (78%) expect to dedicate more time to compliance matters in 2015 compared to 2014.

The report points out that technology is also high on the experts’ agenda but the majority of treasury and finance professionals are still not using cloud technology in treasury, with only 30% saying that they are looking into this. However, 59% have said that they now have the technological possibility of running their treasury from the beach (for example, remotely), suggesting that corporate treasury is becoming more automated and manageable from off-site locations.

The findings were the result of the Treasury Verdict live audience poll, taken at EuroFinances 9th annual conference on Treasury, Risk & Cash Management in Southern Africa, held in Johannesburg.