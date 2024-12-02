Compeon startup closes EUR 12 mln Series B investment round

This round was led by existing investors, Tengelmann Ventures. In addition to Tengelmann Ventures, btov Partners and Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures also invested in Compeon.

Compeon provides a full-service approach to commercial financing as a brokerage platform, independent of products and providers. Customers quickly and easily find financing solutions and transparency in terms, including interest rates, equity ratios and collateral from various providers via the digital platform, claims the company. Compeon works together with more than 220 established banks, savings banks and alternative financial partners. In addition to credit, loans and leasing, the platform offers factoring and alternative financing solutions including mezzanine capital, finetrading, project financing, and private debt.

According to the company, Compeon has significantly grown its base of clients and financing partners. They also entered into partnerships with development banks and international vendors. The funds from this financing round will be invested in future growth and the expansion of the Compeon technology platform. The company will also continue to push sales financing forward.