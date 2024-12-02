Compaynet partners with TreviPay

Compaynet can now enable their clients to offer instant, embedded B2B credit terms to business customers. In a recent study, 82% of B2B buyers would switch vendors if another vendor offered invoicing at checkout with 30 to 180-day terms.

With TreviPay as its partner, Compaynet’s platform now includes an embedded trade finance solution to be able to meet this need for B2B buyers, in addition to alleviating cash flow constraints and improving the legacy accounts receivable and payable processes. For B2B sellers, offering trade credit as a payment method enables them to offload Accounts Receivable administrative functions, funding, and credit risk so that they can focus on running their business.

The API-centric solution will reportedly improve the checkout experience, increase customer loyalty, and support faster payments for merchants. As TreviPay assumes the risk from extending trade credit, sellers on the Compaynet platform are now able to preserve capital while still offering the ultimate convenience and security across all buying channels. This means that B2B merchants and manufacturers could receive the benefits of extending credit terms without the burdens of debt collection or funding.